Techiman Eleven Wonders seal Ghana Premier League return with dramatic playoff victory against RTU

Techiman Eleven Wonders have sealed a sensational return to the Ghana Premier League after three years in the wilderness, overcoming Real Tamale United (RTU) 2-1 in an exciting Division One League playoff final at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

In a pulsating contest befitting the stakes, a stoppage-time winner from Farouk Ameyaw proved decisive, sparking wild celebrations among the Techiman faithful who had travelled in numbers to witness their club’s return to the top tier.

Eleven Wonders began brightly, and their early dominance paid off in the 13th minute when Frank Awere coolly slotted home the opener to give his side the lead. RTU responded with grit and were rewarded in the 67th minute after being awarded a penalty, which Blabala Bamon confidently dispatched to level the score.

As the match appeared to be heading towards extra time, late drama unfolded. In the 90th minute, referee Selorm Yao pointed to the spot after a handball in the RTU box. Farouk Ameyaw stepped up and, with nerves of steel, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to seal a famous victory for Eleven Wonders.

The win marks a triumphant return for the Techiman-based club, who were relegated from the Premier League three seasons ago. It also cements Ameyaw’s name in club folklore as the man who delivered Premier League football back to Techiman.

Both teams had topped their respective zones in the Access Bank Division One League, setting up a high-stakes clash to determine who would earn the sole promotion spot. While Eleven Wonders now look ahead to a fresh campaign among Ghana’s football elite, Real Tamale United will have to regroup and prepare for another season in the second tier.

For Eleven Wonders, the journey back has been long and arduous, but on this Friday afternoon in Accra, their resilience and determination were richly rewarded.