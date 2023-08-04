GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Techiman Eleven Wonders unveil new coaching duo in pursuit of Ghana Premier League promotion

Published on: 04 August 2023
Techiman Eleven Wonders have announced their fresh coaching lineup as they gear up for the upcoming season with a determined focus on securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The club's new leadership aims to build on their previous strong showing in the Division One League, where they narrowly missed out on qualification last season.

Derrick Osei Arthur and Oduro Kwaku Atuahene are the two new strategists entrusted with leading Eleven Wonders towards their goal of ascending to the Premier League. The club's management believes that their combined expertise and tactical prowess will steer the team to success and secure the coveted promotion.

 

In the previous campaign, Eleven Wonders displayed their mettle by clinching a spot in the playoffs. They stood on the precipice of regaining their top-flight status, but a pivotal penalty kick that could have sealed their success slipped through their grasp, allowing Tano Bofoakwa to seize the opportunity.

As part of their preparation for the new season, Eleven Wonders opted for a fresh coaching approach by parting ways with former coach Mensah Logosu. Logosu had masterminded the team's journey to the playoffs, but his departure was marked by a dispute over unpaid wages that played out in the media. The club eventually resolved the financial matter, though the controversy escalated when key contract details were shared on social media, triggering a wave of criticism.

 

