Techiman Eleven Wonders wants 2019/20 GPL kick off date extended

President of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Nana Ameyaw has appealed to the Ghana Football Association to extend the date for the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which kicks off on the weekend of 27-29 December, 2019.

According to Nana Ameyaw, his team is not ready for the new season and they may face relegation as a result

"I was about selling my club but I changed my mind due to some reasons so we've now started preparing. It will be a disaster if the league starts on the said date (DEC 28)”, he told OTEC FM.

Nana Ameyaw is pleading with the FA to extend the date to the first or second week of January 2020 for the commencement of the league

“We prefer the first or second week of January 2020 for the start of the league because most teams have collapsed after the Anas expose"

"We just voted for a new FA President which I don't think he is fully prepared. For me, I think the FA should give us time to prepare" He appealed