Techiman Heroes qualify for Access Bank Division One League playoff after defeating Victory Club Warriors

Techiman Heroes have secured their place in the playoffs after defeating Victory Club Warriors 2-0 in the ongoing Access Bank Division One League campaign.

The Heroes clinched their spot with the win at Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday afternoon, becoming the champions of Zone 1A despite having one game remaining in their campaign.

The Brong Ahafo-based club will now face the champions of Zone 1B in the playoff, with the winner earning a place in the Ghanaian top-flight next season.

Moro Zakaria scored the opener in the 11th minute, giving the hosts an advantage before the half-time break. In injury time, Nicholas Martin sealed the victory for the Heroes.

The playoff is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

By Amadu Hamidu (Spain Borga)