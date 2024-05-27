Techiman Heroes secure playoff spot with 3-2 win over Maana FC

Techiman Heroes ended their zonal league campaign on a high note, clinching a 3-2 victory over Maana FC in Wa and securing a spot in the playoffs of the Division One League.

Moro Kalaba Zakaria opened the scoring for Techiman Heroes within the first 15 minutes, but Ibrahim Alhassan levelled the score for the hosts in the 28th minute, leading to a 1-1 draw at halftime.

After the break, Techiman Heroes regained the lead with goals from Yakubu Ibrahim Adams and Emmanuel Owusu in the 50th and 72nd minutes, respectively.

Despite Iddrisu Israel pulling one back for Maana FC in the 86th minute, Techiman Heroes held on for the win.

In another fixture, Victory Club Warriors extended their unbeaten home record with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamale City at the Wenchi Town Park.

Richard Adjei converted a penalty in the 29th minute to give Victory Club Warriors the lead, but Ridwan Ali equalised for Tamale City in the 47th minute.

Charles Dwamena restored the lead for the hosts in the 53rd minute, only for Tamale City to reply four minutes later through Abdul Latif Amadu.

However, Richard Adjei sealed the victory for Victory Club Warriors with another penalty conversion in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, despite a 1-0 loss to Techiman Liberty in their final league match, Young Apostles clinched the top spot in Zone 1B.

Richmond Amanfo's own goal in the 30th minute secured the win for Techiman Liberty, but Young Apostles finished the campaign with 55 points, eight points ahead of Techiman Liberty.

Young Apostles will now face Techiman Heroes in the Zone One playoff, scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.