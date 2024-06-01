Techiman South MCE donates to Techiman Heroes ahead of Division One League playoff

Techiman South MCE, Hon. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, has donated an disclosed amount of money to Techiman Heroes ahead of their Division One League playoff against Young Apostles next week.

Club president Nana Boakye Yiadom received the donation from the parliamentarian in the company of hardworking operations manager, Francis Ofori and GHALCA Executive Council member Eric Opoku

The playoff will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off set for 15:00GMT

Techiman Heroes, who topped Division One League Zone 1B, will battle Zone IA winners Young Apostles for a place in the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League in an epic playoff in the capital on Tuesday June 4, 2024.

The winner of the game will secure a slot to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Amadu Hamidu (Spain Borga Zaragoza)