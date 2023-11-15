'Technical team demanded to train behind closed-doors - GFA clarifies

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cleared the air about the recent uproar among Ghanaian fans following the decision to prevent them from seeing training sessions of the Black Stars.

It was revealed that ahead of Ghana's game with Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team will be training behind closed doors, a decision which has not sat well with many Ghanaians.

Henry Asante Twum, the communications director of the GFA has therefore clarified that the decision was inspired by the technical team who demanded to have their peace of mind to execute their tactics ahead of their clash

However, fans will be allowed to witness the third training session before the game is honoured.

"The fans watching training doesn't affect me at all I don't think I will have issues with a directive but before we go camping the technical team this is not a new thing. The technical team submits their proposal to the management committee for further discussion the proposal they brought is the first two days of training they will do it behind closed doors," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"When you don't accept their proposal and something happens they will say I wanted to do this and you said no now this has happened so it is the sole prerogative of the technical team as far as that directive is concerned they feel that yesterday's training and today's training they don't want fans to be there but tomorrow the training session will be open to fans,"

On Friday, Ghana will come up against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a departure for Comoros on Saturday for their second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.