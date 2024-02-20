GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Techno Mobile rewards Asante Kotoko's Ugandan strike Steven Mukwala

Published on: 20 February 2024
Techno Mobile rewards Asante Kotoko's Ugandan strike Steven Mukwala

Steve Mukwala - a leading marksman of Asante Kotoko was last Sunday adjudged Man of the Match in the game against Nsoatrreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Ugandan, who scored Kotoko’s winning goal in the JA Kufuor Cup match, for his reward was given a Tecno Canon 25 by Tecno Mobile - one of the sponsors of the cup match.

The prizes was presented to him by former Black Stars player Steven Appiah, after the match.

He expressed his excitement over the feat saying it was good for the confidence of the team.

Mukwala said the win would also motivate them to Keep their performance stable in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said they were bent on winning the winning league.

Asante Kotoko became the first winner of the JA Kufuor Cup match after beating Nosatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

The JA Kufuor Cup is an initiative of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to honour the former President and also to raise funds for the activities of the foundation.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more