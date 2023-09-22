TECNO Mobile becomes official smartphone partner for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and global technology company TECNO Mobile have sealed an important partnership, designating TECNO Mobile as one of the Official Sponsors of the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023. TECNO Mobile will hold the exclusive title of the official smartphone partner for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

This significant partnership was formalized during a ceremony held in Singapore on September 21, 2023. The event was attended by CAF's General Secretary, Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration between the two organizations.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, expressed his delight at the new sponsorship agreement, saying, "CAF is delighted about the new Sponsorship Agreement between CAF and TECNO Mobile. There are discussions underway with several global companies that are very keen to sponsor and partner with CAF for the exciting CAF Competitions including the very popular Africa Cup of Nations ('AFCON') Competitions."

Motsepe highlighted the significance of this partnership, as it connects the continents of Asia and Africa, which together boast the world's largest and youngest population. He emphasized that this relationship will drive African football and CAF into a new and exciting market. TECNO Mobile, with its strong presence on the African continent, is poised to become a valuable partner for CAF.

Mr. Jack Guo, TECNO Mobile General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This collaboration represents a momentous step for TECNO as we join hands with one of the most prestigious sporting events in the continent. TECNO has always been deeply committed to Africa."

Guo added, "Together with the African Football Family, we are confident that we will achieve great success and create lasting memories for football and TECNO fans around the world."

The Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, one of Africa's most popular sporting events, is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, in Abidjan, with the final match set for February 11, 2024.