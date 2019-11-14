Teenage prodigy Mohammed Kudus scores cracking goal on Ghana debut

Nordsjaelland Star Mohammed Kudus scored a cracker against South Africa in the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 20-year old on his debut was introduced into the game in the 61st minute as in came in for Alfred Duncan.

Kudus intercepted a ball at the center and run pass two defenders where he majestically placed the ball at the right- top corner of the post to score his first goal for the Black Stars.

His performance was loved by most of the fans who watched the young prodigy play at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Kudus Mohammed now joins an elite list of players to have scored on their Ghana debut. The list includes the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu, Caleb Ekuban and many more.

Ghana defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium to pick their first win in the qualifiers.