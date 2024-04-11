Teenage sensation Edmund Baidoo leads Sogndal to victory in Norwegian Cup

Ghanaian teenager Edmund Baidoo played a pivotal role in Sogndal's commanding 6-2 victory over FÃ¸rde in Round 1 of the Norwegian Cup.

Baidoo, just 18 years old, earned a starting position and made an immediate impact as his team secured an impressive away win on Wednesday.

Although FÃ¸rde opened the scoring early through Jonas Froeiland Nistad, Sogndal quickly responded with Joakim Berg Nundal levelling the score.

Daniel Arrocha then extended Sogndal's lead in the 30th minute, setting the stage for Baidoo's exceptional performance.

The winger struck twice in the space of four minutes, finding the back of the net in the 34th and 37th minutes respectively, to put Sogndal in a commanding position.

Despite a late first-half goal from Oliver Hintsa for the home team, Sogndal maintained their dominance, with Felix Eriksson sealing the victory with a goal in the 50th minute.

Baidoo's remarkable contributions come shortly after joining Sogndal in March 2024, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The victory marks a promising start for Sogndal in the Norwegian Cup, with Baidoo's standout performance undoubtedly leaving a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike.