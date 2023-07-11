Teenager Gideon Kodua scores first senior goal in West Ham pre-season victory against Boreham Wood

English-born Ghanaian teenager Gideon Kodua scored his first senior goal for West Ham United in their pre-season friendly win over National League side Boreham Wood on Monday.

David Moyes' men were off to a comfortable start in their pre-season as they posted a 4-1 victory over Boreham Wood.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian striker rounded off the win for the Hammers when he scored a brilliant goal four minutes from full-time.

The highly-rated youngster controlled Jarrod Bowen's lofted pass with his chest before getting the ball behind the back of the net with a volley.

Kodua has been included in West Ham's pre-season training following his impressive outing for the Academy last season, winning the player of the year award.

Kodua had an impressive campaign for the West Ham U18, captaining them to 27 wins in 32 games played this season, a run of form that saw the team achieve top spot in the U18 Premier League South and lift the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in history.

He was instrumental for his side with his goal-scoring efforts, scoring 16 times in all competitions, including 12 in the U18 Premier League South.

Kodua also netted three times in the FA Youth Cup - including a magnificent 35-yard lobbed finish in the final 5-1 victory over Arsenal.

Ghanaian duo Joseph Tetteh Annang and Keenan Appiah-Forson were second-half substitutes for the Hammers in the game.