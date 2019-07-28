Teenager Maxwell Woledzi delighted to sign professional contract with Danish side Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Maxwell Woledzi has signed his first professional contract with Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland.

The 18-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract until June 2023.

He came through the ranks at Right to Dream and has become part of the first team for the season.

But yet to make his debut for the Farum-based side.

''I am really pleased. It has been a childhood dream to sign my first professional contract and I am soo happy that I have achieved that first aim, but the real hard work starts now 😓 the feeling is a mix of emotions,'' Woledzi posted on his Instagram account.

''I am living my dream job and it makes me feel proud of my family and where I come from 🙏 Thank Allah (God) for giving me the opportunity to do what I love.''

