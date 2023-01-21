Teenager Raymond Anokye Asante inspires Udinese U19 win in Primavera with man of the match performance

Ghanaian teenager Raymond Anokye Asante produced a man-of-the-match performance to inspire Udinese Calcio U19 to win in the Italian Primavera 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Anokye Asante scored one of the goals as Udinese U19 came from behind to beat their counterparts from Torino 2-1 at the end of the match at Campo Sportivo Simonetti.

Torino opened the scoring of the match through another Ghanaian youngster Herbert Ansah Yeboh in the 21st minute.

The 18-year-old midfielder who joined Udinese from Young Apostles FC in Ghana levelled matters in the 58th minute of the match with a close-range effort.

Anokye Asante received a loose ball on the edge of the box before slotting home a powerful shot into the bottom left corner.

He was also outstanding with his performance throughout the entire duration of the match.

Udinese completed their comeback when Portuguese defender Leonardo Buta scored the match-winner with six minutes remaining.

Another Ghanaian teenager Joseph Opoku was in action for the Torino U19 and was substituted in the 90th minute with Italian forward Giacomo Corona.

Anokye Asante has played 9 matches in the Primavera 1 so far this season.