Tekpetey, Ofori score as Fortuna Dusseldorf brush aside lower-tier side TSV Meerbusch in friendly

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori grabbed a brace with Bernard Tekpetey also registering a goal as Fortuna Dusseldorf thump lower division outfit TSV Meerbusch 6-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

After the first home game of the new Bundesliga season, Fortuna Dusseldorf tested their strength in a friendly encounter on Tuesday evening against division side TSV Meerbusch.

The Flingeraner won the game in front of almost 750 spectators at the Meerbusch-Lank training park.

The Bundesliga side proved too strong for their opponents as Robin Bormuth gave the initiative with a nice header in the 9th minute.

Thomas Pedle gave them cushioning in the 13th minute before Kelvin Ofori made it 3-0 with a simple finish.

Bormuth grabbed his second of the game with another header in the 33rd minute.

The first goal of the second stanza went to Ofori, who scored from a rebound in the 52nd minute of action before Bernard Tekpetey rounded off the rout with cool finish after coming on tops from a one-on-one situation with the opponents goalkeeper in the 56th minute.

Kasim Adams lasted 45 minutes for the victors while Tekpetey and Ofori played enjoyed full throttle.