Tema based club Inter Allies resumes training after 21 days break

Zylobfon Cash Premier League side Inter Allies have resumed training after a three week break.

The Tema based club have started preparation ahead of the unknown return of the domestic league.

Inter Allies has announced 24 hours earlier that they had parted ways with Coach Keinechi Yatuhashi.

Yatushashi's departure means Yaw Preko and Coach Fazazi will take charge of the club.

The Club posted on their website

"First Team resume training. After three weeks break, the first team has resumed training under assistant coaches Yaw Preko and Adam Fazazi following the mutual departure of former head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

"Club, in anticipation of the league’s resumption, is hoping coach Preko and coach Fazazi will put the team through their paces in other to maintain momentum gathered after the first round of the league.

"Inter Allies will be looking to be involved in some friendlies to keep the players match fit after weeks of inactivity."