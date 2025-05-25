Tema United FC win Greater Accra Regional Division Two league title on final day

Tema United FC have been officially crowned champions of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GA RFA) Division Two League Zone 1 after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Scandy FC on the season’s final day.

The triumph secured an impressive total of 71 points from 30 matches, highlighting Tema United’s dominant run throughout the campaign. The team also showcased their attacking prowess by scoring a remarkable 75 goals, underscoring their offensive strength all season long.

A special crowning ceremony took place at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday, where GA RFA Chairman Samuel Aboabire, affectionately known as “Kataar,” presented the championship trophy to the jubilant Tema United squad. He was joined by GA RFA Competitions Manager George Aforklenyui and Executive member Michael Fiaduse in celebrating the team’s success.

Striker Michael Noumon emerged as one of the season’s standout players, finishing as Tema United’s top scorer with 26 goalsâ€”an essential contribution to their title-winning campaign.

Looking ahead, Tema United will turn their attention to the upcoming GA RFA Division Two Promotional Middle League, aiming to secure promotion to the national Division One League.

Their hard-fought title win is a testament to the team’s consistency, attacking firepower, and unity, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.