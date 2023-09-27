Tema Youth ordered to pay over $4,000 as legal costs in CAS case against GFA

In the legal battle between Tema Youth FC and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning the transfer of player Joseph Paintsil, a recent development has seen Tema Youth FC facing additional financial obligations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued an order requiring Tema Youth to pay 4,000 Swiss Francs (over $4000) as legal costs in connection with their case against the GFA.

The dispute centres on the financial obligations imposed on Tema Youth FC by the GFA Appeals Committee following the transfer of Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side Genk.

The initial decision by the Appeals Committee required Tema Youth to make substantial payments, including EUR 688,000 to Young Red Bull FC, EUR 150,000 to the GFA, and EUR 150,000 to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Tema Youth FC, dissatisfied with the GFA's decision, sought to challenge it by appealing to CAS. However, CAS subsequently rejected their appeal, upholding the GFA's original decision and financial penalties.

In a new development, CAS has now ruled that Tema Youth FC must cover legal costs associated with the case. The order mandates Tema Youth to pay 4,000 Swiss Francs as legal costs, adding to their financial obligations in this protracted legal dispute.

The requirement to pay 4,000 Swiss Francs in legal costs further compounds the financial burdens faced by Tema Youth FC in this ongoing legal battle.