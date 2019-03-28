Ten (10) interesting facts about Black Stars new boy Caleb Ekuban

Myjoyonline.com has produced a write up on new Black Stars striker Caleb Ekuban who scored two goals in two matches on his debut call-up.

At the beginning of the season, there were speculations that Ekuban was not in Bielsa’s plans and as a result, he was not given a shirt number for Leeds United for the upcoming season.

Consequentially, he was loaned to Turkish side Trabzonspor where he has been in imperious form, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists in all competitions.

But what more do you know about the 25-year-old? Joy Sports helps you with it.

1. Born in Villafranca di Verona, Italy, to Ghanaian parents, Ekuban was one of seven children growing up in the European country.

2. Caleb Ekuban despite being born in Italy is fluent in English, Italian and Fanti - the major local dialect in the Central Region of Ghana.

3. At just age 25, he has already made over 170 appearances in the last six years. He started his career at Chievo Verona and has since played for six different clubs. He is currently owned by Leeds United but on loan at Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor.

4. Whilst playing for Südtirol (after leaving Chievo) he was the subject of racial abuse in a Coppa Italia first round match against Matera with the perpetrator later receiving a 10 match suspension.

5. Last December, Ekuban’s mother passed away. He begged coach Ünal Karaman to let him play and the manager obliged by subbing him on in the 74th minute. Less than 10 minutes later, Ekuban netted the match winner, rising high to head in a free kick. He broke down in tears after scoring the goal.

6. He was born in a Christian home and his father is a District Elder with the Pentecostal Assembly of Churches in Italy as well as an accountant and business entrepreneur.

7. Ekuban had the option of either playing for the Ghana or Italy national team. Although he struggled to get his Italian Visa, he eventually chose Ghana because he wanted to make his grandfather happy.

8. Ballotelli and Caleb Ekuban have some similarities. Both Italian of Ghanaian origin, both bombers of Lumezzane. These connections saw him (Ekuban) likened to Balotelli. Nevertheless, Ekuban’s idol growing up was Fernando Torres.

9. Apart from scoring goals, the Leeds player is also a very good dancer.

10. He has a personality to sell. Ekuban is only at home when he has nothing to do. He loves playing with his Playstation but above all being with his friends.

By Owuraku Ampofo Joy Sports