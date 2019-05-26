Ten European scouts in town for ArthurLegacy Invitational Tournament

Renowned football agency firm ArthurLegacy is organizing a three-day scouting tournament for local clubs starting Monday, 27 May, 2009.

Ten European scouts and representatives from Portugal, Italy and France will be at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They will be seeking to scout players for clubs like Atalanta, Sassuolo, Parma, FC Porto, Vitoria Guimaraes and SC Braga.

Also, Base Soccer from the UK (agents of Andre and Jordan Ayew) will be in town.

ArthurLegacy says 12 teams will play in the tournament.