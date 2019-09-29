Ten-man Samartex FC beat Elmina Sharks 2-1 to win Goldfields Western Region Invitational tournament

Ten-man Samartex edged Ghana Premier League boys Elmina Sharks 2-1 on Sunday to win the maiden Goldfields Western Region Invitational Tournament at the Essipong Sports Stadium.

The Division One League side proved too formidable for the Sharks and dominated the game even with one man less.

Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah's boys shot into the lead after seven minutes through Raymond Kwoffie when he fired home from the edge of the box from a rebound.

But Sharks replied in the 25th minutes through Isaac Donkor who smashed in from inside the box into the roof.

In the second half Samartex FC striker Frederick Quayson was sent off by Referee Theresah Bremansu for dissent .

After 66minutes, Benjamin Yorke-one on one with the goalkeeper, converted from close range after Abdul Hanan sqaured a pass from his inside the box.

Elmina Sharks could not come back.

Samartex were too good in the tournament as conceded just one goal and scored 11 from the group stage to the grand finale.