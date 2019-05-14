Ten reasons why Muntari and Boateng MUST NOT make Black Stars squad for 2019 AFCON

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on May 20.

Ahead of the announcement, President of the Normalisation Committee made a shock revelation that controversial duo of Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng want to be invited for the tournament.

But here are 10 reasons why Muntari and Kevin MUST NOT be part of the Ghana squad in Egypt.

1.Discipline:

Muntari and Kevin have got disciplinary problems. The last time they were involved in a major tournament with the Black Stars was in 2014 and they were thrown out of the team's camp for various reasons of indiscipline. Muntari assaulted a then management committee member Moses Armah while Kevin abused head coach Kwesi Appiah. They have since been suspended from the national team although Muntari has apologised.

Setting a bad example for younger players to do the same knowing they will be recalled.

With the first point in consideration, their inclusion will not encourage other players to be disciplined, knowing very well their ill-actions can be spared and they will still find a way back into the team.

Dzamefe Commission conditions have not been met for them to return

After the disgraceful exit at 2014 World Cup in Brazil, a Commission of Enquiry was set up. The Dzamefe Commission after the findings recommended that Kevin and Muntari should not be invited to the national team in "order to maintain the discipline that appears to have been restored since Brazil 2014." The commission had the powers of a High Court which means before any invitation is handed to them, they must take legal steps to overturn the decision.

4. Seeking Afcon platform to their flagging careers

It's quite clear, Muntari and Kevin are seeking this opportunity to revive the flagging careers having endured absolutely poor campaign in Europe. Muntari has struggled for game time since finding a team - Albacete in Spanish second-tier - six months ago while Kevin has been woefully disappointing after his shock move to Barcelona.

5. Both players are not in form.

Kevin made a bright start, making 13 appearances and scoring four goals for Sassuolo in Italian Serie A. His eye-catching performances prompted Barcelona to sign him in January but since his arrival, he has barely played and anytime he has been given the chance, he has been poor. He has played a total of 303 minutes since moving to Barcelona.

For Muntari, he missed the first six months of the season because he was unattached. In January he made a surprise loan move to Albacete. Muntari has played just 70 minutes.

6. Age not on their side.

Ghana are desperate to end Afcon trophy drought this year. And from the look of things, the Black Stars can achieve that with the young players hungry for success. Cameroon proved in 2017 that youngsters given the rightful support can go all the way and lift the cup. Afcon need power and strength with their ages they are not right materials.

7. They will be difficult to manage

These two players have a history of causing trouble. Kwesi Appiah will not be able to manage them just like he failed in Brazil which contributed to the team's woeful performance at the World Cup.

8. No more trouble to add to the existing one of managing Gyan-Ayew tensions

Going into this tournament, what Ghana needs a team devoid of tension. Already there is believed to be tension between captain Asamoah Gyan and assistant captain Andre Ayew over the armband. Ghana cannot afford to add indiscipline Muntari and Kevin.

9. The authority of Kwesi Appiah will be undermined as he didn't invite them

It's believed that Kwesi Appiah has no plans for Muntari and Kevin. Appiah trusts the young boys to deliver which means an invitation for the duo will not come from him.

10. Distraction

The team needs to be focused on the task of winning the AFCON. Kevin and Muntari will bring that as they are likely to cause trouble to damage team spirit