Ten teams secure qualification for Women’s Division One championship

Ten teams have booked their place in the Women’s Division One League Championship after topping their respective regional leagues across the country’s ten football regions.

Oaks FC were crowned champions of the Greater Accra Regional Women’s Division One League, while former Premier League campaigners Essiam Socrates Ladies claimed top spot in the Central Region.

PearlPia Ladies and Ashtown Ladies earned their places in the championship after triumphing in the Northern and Ashanti Regions, respectively. Both sides went on to secure promotion to the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, finishing first and second in the Northern Zone playoffs.

Oaks FC, who had a strong campaign, sealed their spot by defeating Sissamba Ladies in the Greater Accra final.

The upcoming Division One League Championship will determine the remaining promotion slot from the Southern Zone, with clubs aiming to join PearlPia and Ashtown Ladies in Ghana’s top-tier women’s league for the 2025/26 season.