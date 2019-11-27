Multiple Mamelodi Sundowns players have been ruled out of matches in the past few months as a result of tendon and ligament injuries. Most recently, the team has announced that winger Themba Zwane is sitting out the Telkom Knockout semi-final due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, four other players, including Oupa Manyisa and Sibusiso Vilakazi, are missing the match against Golden Arrows due to an Achilles tendon injury and a foot injury.

With multiple matches due to go ahead before the end of the year, these players will be keen to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, and these tried and tested recovery tips could be just what they need.

Rest up

The majority of ligament injuries heal after six weeks, while tendon repair time is around 12 weeks. However, it’s crucial that plenty of rest is taken during this recovery period to ensure that a soccer player is able to return to the sport he loves as soon as possible.

Manyisa, who was injured during a game against Kaizer Chiefs on October 12, has been out of the game since then, and the team’s coach, Pitso Mosimane, has said that he is unlikely to return this season, which gives Manyisa plenty of time to rest.

During the resting process, it’s recommended that cold compresses are used to alleviate pain and reduce swelling. The first few days are crucial for ice treatment, with experts recommending that it’s applied for 10 to 20 minutes every two to three hours for between two and three days.

Rehabilitation therapy

Tendon injuries of the lower extremities are the most common type of injury among soccer players, with almost 40% of premier league players experiencing one. Vilakazi damaged his left Achilles tendon in October 2018 and hasn’t played since, although he has praised the rehabilitation he has undergone.

"The little you do at rehab makes a difference. Maybe the earliest can be next month. Nobody knows,” he said.

Sports Massage Recovery Therapist Charne Jade Peterson advises that it’s crucial for soccer players with a tendon injury such as Vilakazi’s to see a physiotherapist, as they introduce exercises that will strengthen and repair the tendon and the supporting leg muscles.

Take hormone growth supplements

Medicine at Michigan warns that some sportspeople never regain full strength following an injury, regardless of how much rest or rehab they have. It can, therefore, be beneficial for them to take hormone growth hormone supplements (HGH) that promote the repair and regeneration of tendons and ligaments.

HGH is available in different forms, including somatrem, ibutamoren, and BPC-157. These products are peptides that enhance recovery times in sportspeople.

Fitness Edge advises that one of the biggest benefits of BPC-157 is that it offers ‘Рrоtесtіоn аgаіnѕt gut dаmаgе frоm NЅАІD uѕе.’

NSAIDs are commonly used by players with ligament and tendon injuries, as they reduce pain and inflammation, so this, along with the accelerated recovery time, can be beneficial to players such as Vilakazi who have been on the sidelines for months.

Undergo surgery

In October, Manyisa revealed that he had recently undergone surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. Surgery is often recommended for soccer players, as it provides a better chance of them regaining full use of their tendon again.

During surgery, the torn tendon is sewn back together and the surrounding area is checked for injuries too. Recovery typically takes three months, and rehabilitation therapy should be undertaken during this period to help progress the recovery.

The Mamelodi Sundowns are multiple men down as a result of ligament and tendon injuries. Recovery is therefore key at this crucial time to ensure that all their injured players are back doing the sport that they do best sooner rather than later.