Tenerife in pole to sign striker Mohammed Dauda on loan

Spanish second-tier side Tenerife are leading the chase to sign Ghanaian striker Mohammed Dauda, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The Anderlecht-owned player is set to go out on another loan spell with him having slim chances of featuring for the Purple and Whites.

According to Spanish journalist Manoj Daswani, who follows Tenerife closely for El Dia, talks between the two clubs are advanced.

Dauda is known in Spain after a successful loan stint with Cartagena in the Segunda Division last season.

The 24-year-old managed to score nine goals in 35 appearances.

Dauda signed Anderlecht in 2017 and after two seasons had to look for playing opportunities elsewhere.

He has gone out on loans at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse and Danish top-flight side Ejsberg.