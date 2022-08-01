Tenerife sporting director hopes Dauda Mohammed makes Ghana’s World Cup squad

Tenerife sporting director Juan Carlos Cordero believes Dauda Mohammed's inclusion in Ghana's World Cup squad will boost his value, and he is willing to lose the striker for the tournament.

The 24-year-old appears to be on the Black Stars technical team's radar ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. He was invited to the Kirin Cup in Japan in June, but he was unable to participate due to personal reasons.

Dauda has secured a loan move to Spain's second division, where he hopes to impress enough to convince Otto Addo to include him in the squad.

"Dauda is a fast, vertical footballer who is two-footed," Cordero said.

"He can play on both wings and also in the centre of the striker's area. We needed a player like that. If Dauda does well and gets called up for the World Cup, we will have to miss him for a month, but that will increase his value."

Tenerife signed Dauda from Anderlecht on a season-long loan with a buy option.

He spent last season on loan at Cartagena, where he made an impression, prompting clubs in Spain to pursue his signature this transfer window.

Tenerife and Albacete were the frontrunners, but the former moved quickly to secure the striker.

This is the striker's fourth loan spell since 2019. In the past three seasons, he has played for Vitesse, Esberg fB and Cartagena.

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017, but has struggled to break into the first team and establish himself as a regular, resulting in the loan spells.

His contract with Belgian club Anderlecht expires in a year. A one-year extension option is also included in the contract.