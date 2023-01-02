GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Terengganu FC confirm stay of Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah for another season

Published on: 02 January 2023
Malaysian topflight club, Terengganu FC have confirmed Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah will stay at the club for the 2023 season. 

The 27-year-old, who played few matches last season, is regarded as an important member of the team.

According to CEO of the club, Ab Rasid Jusoh, Mintah alongside  Luke Woodland and Argzim Redzovic's future remain with Terengganu FC.

"The status of Luke, Argzim and Jordan, are still TFC players because they have signed a two-season contract. It's just that some teams want to borrow Luke and so on," said the CEO. 

"But we are confident that Luke, if he trains properly and has no injuries, can play well. That's why he was included in the team at the initial selection stage," he added. 

Mintah joined the side as a high-profile player after winning the top scorer award in the Philippines with an incredible 31 goals in 24 appearances in 2019. He also won the golden shoe award in the previous season (2018) with 19 goals.

The Ghanaian forward was a cult hero in Philippines where he dazzled with his immense quality and goal scoring prowess.

The former Wassaman United  and Stallion FC striker was adjudged the discovery of the 2011/2012 MTN FA Cup.

 

