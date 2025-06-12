Terry Yegbe draws Bundesliga attention after strong Elfsborg performance

Terry Yegbe's rise in Swedish football has not gone unnoticed, with German side FC KÃ¶ln now expressing strong interest in the 24-year-old midfielder.

After just a few months at IF Elfsborg, Yegbe is already attracting suitors from one of Europe’s top leagues.

German outlet KÃ¶lnische Rundschau reports that FC KÃ¶ln has been keeping close tabs on Yegbe, with scouts spotted at multiple Elfsborg matches. The Bundesliga returnees are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new season, and Yegbe has impressed.

Since joining Elfsborg on 1 January 2024, Yegbe has quickly become a key figure in their setup. His official debut came on 1 April in the Allsvenskan opener against IFK VÃ¤rnamo. He made headlines again on 14 July when he scored twice in a thrilling 5â€“3 win over BK HÃ¤cken.

With a contract running until the end of 2028, Elfsborg are in a strong position. But interest from Germany could lead to a significant offer for the promising Ghanaian talent.