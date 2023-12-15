Terry Yegbe excited to join IF Elfsborg, eyes continued development in Sweden

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe has expressed his excitement to join Swedish club IF Elfsborg, citing the team's conducive environment for player development.

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a contract that will keep him at the Borås Arena bound until 2028.

Yegbe's transfer comes fresh off the back of a successful two-year stint with Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki, where he impressed in the top flight. The former WAFA and Vision FC player believes that IF Elfsborg presents the perfect opportunity for him to take his game to the next level.

"I am so excited to be here. IF Elfsborg offers a great environment where a player like me can continue to develop and build my confidence," Yegbe told the club.

The young defender's journey to Sweden began in 2018 when he left his hometown club Kickers FC to join WAFA in the Ghana Premier League. Two years later, he moved to Accra and signed for Vision FC in the second-tier league. Following two productive seasons, he made the switch to Finland and SJK, where he spent the past two years honing his craft.

Yegbe also featured prominently for the Ghana U23 during the African Championship in Morocco earlier this year, starting in all three games. With his sights set on continued growth and success, the talented defender is eager to make his mark in Sweden.

IF Elfsborg fans are optimistic about Yegbe's arrival, hoping that he will bring stability and depth to their defence.