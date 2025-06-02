TF Exponential FC secure historic promotion to Division One League

TF Exponential FC have made history as the first club from the Nadowli Football District to qualify for the Access Bank Division One League after a flawless run in the Upper West Regional Division Two Middle League.

The Nadowli-based side dominated the competition, winning all five matches to finish with 15 points at the top of the standings. Their clean sweep capped off a remarkable campaign in which they went unbeaten across both the group and middle league stages.

Prior to their Middle League triumph, TF Exponential played 18 group-stage games without a single defeat, displaying consistency, resilience, and tactical discipline. The achievement marks a major milestone not only for the club but also for the entire Nadowli District, which had never before seen a team reach Ghana’s second-tier football league.

The team’s success has sparked widespread celebration across the Upper West Region, with club officials and supporters hailing the achievement as a turning point for football in the area.

With Division One football ahead, TF Exponential FC are determined to carry their momentum into the national spotlight.