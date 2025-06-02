GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
TF Exponential FC secure historic promotion to Division One League

Published on: 02 June 2025
TF Exponential FC have made history as the first club from the Nadowli Football District to qualify for the Access Bank Division One League after a flawless run in the Upper West Regional Division Two Middle League.

The Nadowli-based side dominated the competition, winning all five matches to finish with 15 points at the top of the standings. Their clean sweep capped off a remarkable campaign in which they went unbeaten across both the group and middle league stages.

Prior to their Middle League triumph, TF Exponential played 18 group-stage games without a single defeat, displaying consistency, resilience, and tactical discipline. The achievement marks a major milestone not only for the club but also for the entire Nadowli District, which had never before seen a team reach Ghana’s second-tier football league.

The team’s success has sparked widespread celebration across the Upper West Region, with club officials and supporters hailing the achievement as a turning point for football in the area.

With Division One football ahead, TF Exponential FC are determined to carry their momentum into the national spotlight.

