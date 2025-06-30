Thai-Ghanaian winger Jakkapong Polmart released by Fleet FC

Thai-Ghanaian winger Jakkapong Polmart has officially parted ways with Thai top-flight side Fleet FC following the expiration of his contract today.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club with high hopes, will not be offered an extension as Fleet FC look to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

Polmart, known for his pace and versatility on the flanks, featured intermittently during the campaign but failed to secure a consistent starting role. The decision to let him go marks the end of his stint with the club, and he now becomes a free agent.

The winger will weigh up his options in the coming weeks, with potential interest expected from clubs in both Thailand and abroad.