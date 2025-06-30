GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Thai-Ghanaian winger Jakkapong Polmart released by Fleet FC

Published on: 30 June 2025
Thai-Ghanaian winger Jakkapong Polmart released by Fleet FC

Thai-Ghanaian winger Jakkapong Polmart has officially parted ways with Thai top-flight side Fleet FC following the expiration of his contract today.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club with high hopes, will not be offered an extension as Fleet FC look to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

Polmart, known for his pace and versatility on the flanks, featured intermittently during the campaign but failed to secure a consistent starting role. The decision to let him go marks the end of his stint with the club, and he now becomes a free agent.

The winger will weigh up his options in the coming weeks, with potential interest expected from clubs in both Thailand and abroad.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more