Thai referee suspended over alleged racist comment towards Ghanaian player

A referee in Thailand's 3rd division of the professional football league has been suspended by the Football Association of Thailand following an alleged racist comment directed at a Thai-Ghanaian player Abdulkordiri Hamit during a match on October 29.

Association president Somyot Poompanmoung announced the suspension and confirmed that the association's disciplinary committee will investigate the incident, with strong measures to be taken if the referee is found guilty.

The incident occurred during a match in which Prachin Buri City FC defeated Pluak Daeng United FC 3-0 at the C.K. Stadium in Rayong province. After the game, the 22-year-old took to Facebook to reveal that a referee had used a racial slur against him during the match.

The referee allegedly scolded Abdul with a derogatory term, "Ai Dam," in Thai, which is an offensive reference to a Black person. In his post, Abdul expressed his understanding of the term and emphasized that he can speak Thai. He also noted that he expected better conduct from a referee.

Prachin Buri City FC's official Facebook page stated support for their player, condemning racial discrimination in Thai football. The club emphasised that insults based on race, religion, or ethnicity should not occur on the football field and called on referees to display better judgment and emotional control during games. They also vowed to protect victims of racism, even if they were not affiliated with their club.