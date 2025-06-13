Thailand’s Nakhonpathom United part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Lesley Adjei Ablorh

Thailand’s Nakhonpathom United have ended their association with Ghanaian midfielder Lesley Adjei Ablorh following the expiration of his contract.

The 37-year-old joined the Thai outfit two seasons ago and played a key role in their midfield during his time at the club. However, the management has decided not to extend his contract, leaving him as a free agent ahead of the new season.

Ablorh, who began his career in Ghana, has enjoyed a long career across various leagues in Asia, including stints in India, the Maldives, and now Thailand. His experience and leadership were crucial in stabilising Nakhonpathom’s midfield over the past two campaigns.

The former Dreams FC midfielder will now be exploring opportunities elsewhere as he enters the final years of his career. Ablorh is expected to assess offers from clubs in Asia or a possible return to Ghana.