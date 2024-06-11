Thank God for the rain: Otto Addo credits weather for Ghana's win over CAR

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has attributed Ghana's thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) to the rain that fell on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The win marks Ghana's second consecutive victory in nine months, following their previous triumph over Mali in Bamako.

The Black Stars overcame a late scare to secure the victory, with Jordan Ayew leading the attack and netting a hat-trick. Youngster Fatawu Issahaku also contributed to Ghana's tally, ensuring the team moved to the top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Reacting to the match, Otto Addo highlighted the positive impact of the rainy conditions on their performance.

"I think the rain also helped us to play faster, have control, and play fast balls, so thank God for letting it rain. This was very beneficial to our players," Addo said.

He also expressed gratitude to the fans in Kumasi for their unwavering support throughout the game.

"Thank you, as always. The support was overwhelming from the start, and despite falling behind in the first half, they pushed us forward to play better. Thank you, Kumasi, for always supporting us," Addo added.

With this victory, Ghana now lead Group I and will look to continue their strong form in their next World Cup qualifier against Chad, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in March 2025.