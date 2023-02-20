"Thank you for everything"- Jordan Ayew pays tribute to friend Christian Atsu

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has expressed sadness following the passing of friend and teammate Christian Atsu.

Atsu tragically lost his life following the devastating earthquake that hit the city of Hatay in Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The lifeless body of Atsu was recovered from the rubble of the collapsed apartment he was living in on February 18, 2023.

Atsu had scored the winner for Hatayspor in the game against Kasimpasa, few hours before disaster struck.

Ayew took to social media to pay tribute to the 31-year-old.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and teammate. The entire nation is mourning our loss. Completely devastated. Thank you for everything. Rest well Christian. My thoughts and prayers are with your family," he wrote on Instagram.

He was also spotted in a shirt with the inscription RIP Atsu after Crystal Palace's game against Brentford in the English Premier Legaue.

Atsu's mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening ahead of preparations for his burial.