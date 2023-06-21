"Thank you for making us dream"- Afena-Gyan pays tribute to idol Asamoah Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan has paid a glowing tribute to retiring Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

The former Ghana captain announced his retirement after almost two decades of incredible moments with the senior national team.

Gyan has inspired several young players including former AS Roma and new Cremonese's emerging star Afena-Gyan.

"My inspiration. My Idol Thank you for making us dream," wrote the 20-year-old forward on his social media pages.

Afena-Gyan has been touted as the next Gyan following his breakout campaign in 2021.

Meanwhile, Gyan is retiring as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances for the Black Stars.

"I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears... it is time... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football," said Gyan as he announced his retirement.