'Thank you for the incredible memories and unwavering support' - Vincent Atinga bids farewell to Medeama Sc

Former Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga has expressed his gratitude to his teammates, fans and management of the club in a heartwarming farewell message as he departs the club.

Upon the expiration of his contract with the Ghanaian champions, the former Hearts of Oak centre-back has left the club having spent three years with the Tarkwa-based outfit.

“It's been an amazing journey and I couldn't have asked for a better club, supporters, and management team by my side for all these years,” he wrote in a statement.

“Thank you for the incredible memories and unwavering support.”

The 29-year-old made a comeback to the Ghana Premier League in 2021 when he joined Medeama after stints abroad, where he played for Kuwaiti clubs Qadsia SC and Al Shabab as well as Albanian club KF Tirana.

The defender led Medeama SC to their historic first Ghana Premier League title during an excellent campaign. Atinga concluded the season as the eighth player with the most goals, and he was the highest scoring defender during the campaign with 11 goals.

In his 74 appearances for Medeama over the course of three seasons, Atinga amassed 21 goals in the Ghanaian top flight.

He received the prestigious 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award for his outstanding performance at the inaugural GFA Awards on Saturday.