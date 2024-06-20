"Thank you for the opportunity"- Mathew Anim Cudjoe pens heartfelt message to Dundee United after departure

Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe has expressed gratitude to Dundee United after his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Scottish outfit came to an end.

The Ghana youth international leaves the club after an outstanding spell with the Tangerines, making 22 and scoring four goals last season as Dundee secured promotion back to the Scottish Premier League.

Anim Cudjoe, who is now a free agent, took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the club and fans.

He wrote: "Dear Dundee United Family, I want to express my deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with this incredible club. Thank you for the opportunity to don the Dundee United jersey and represent such a prestigious institution.

"To the special fans of Dundee United ( the Arabs), your support has been phenomenal. Playing in front of you at Tannadice has been a privilege, and your cheers and encouragement will remain etched in my memory.

"To my colleagues, it has been an absolute honor to share the pitch and the locker room with such talented and dedicated individuals.

"Finally to all the coaches I worked under, am grateful for your direct impact in my game. The learning process continues as I turn my focus on my next chapter Thank you all."