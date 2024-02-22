'Thank you for your concern' - Baba Rahman expresses gratitude following harrowing collision in cup game 

PAOK left-back Baba Rahman has conveyed his appreciation to well-wishers following a harrowing collision with Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis that led to an emergency situation.

The former Augsburg defender suffered a head injury during his team's cup game against Panathinaikos, where he collided with Vagiannidis and lost consciousness. Fortunately, the medical team acted swiftly to resuscitate him.

In a statement shared on social media, Rahman expressed gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well wishes he received. He reassured everyone that scans have indicated no major damage from the incident.

"Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage.

"I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital.

"It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon," Rahman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rahman, who has been a pivotal player for PAOK since joining from Reading, has displayed impressive performances in 18 league games, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Despite his significance to the squad, he opted out of the recent Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to focus on recovery and regain strong form.

Rahman's positive update on his recovery provides relief to fans and the football community as a whole.