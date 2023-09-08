Thank you Kumasi - Osman Bukari grateful to home fans after crucial win over CAR

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has thanked all Ghanaian fans who trooped into the Baba Yara Stadium to rally their support behind the Black Stars in their game against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday.

With their overwhelming support on the field in Kumasi, the supporters undoubtedly contributed significantly to Ghana's triumph over its opponents and helped the team advance to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars repelled the early pressure exerted on them by the visitors as they bounced back to win 2-1 after conceding first in the crucial encounter.

Osman Byukari who lasted 63 minutes before being replaced by Nuamah who went on to score the winner was thankful to the fanbase after the game.

"We did it guys. Thank you Kumasi, thank you Ghana for the support!" he wrote on Twitter.

The win saw Ghana reserve their positive record at the venue having last lost a game at the Baba Yara Stadium 23 years ago when they lost to South Africa in the quarter-finals of the 2000 AFCON on February 6, 2000.

Ghana topped Group E of the qualifiers with 12 points after their six games and have sailed through alongside Angola who finished behind the Black Stars with nine points following their scoreless draw against Madagascar in their last game which also occurred on Thursday.