'Thank you, Starboy' - Ajax bid farewell to outgone star Mohammed Kudus as he joins West Ham United

Ajax Amsterdam have appreciated Ghana star Mohamed Kudus and wished him luck on his new chapter following the player's move to West Ham United.

The 23-year-old completed his move to the Hammers on Sunday following a successful medical earlier signing a five-year deal that will keep him in the Premier League until 2028.

The Hammers fought competition from fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion to land the prolific goalscorer and dribbler.

On their website, his former club, Ajax Amsterdam expressed their delight at the contribution of the Black Stars player during his time in the Netherlands while highlighting his journey with the Dutch giants.

Mo the Show: coming to London 🎪 pic.twitter.com/ws8jXRhbpI — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 27, 2023

Having joined Ajax in the summer of 2020, Kudus made 39 goal contributions in 87 appearances in all competitions despite battling with injuries.

He has also contributed significantly to the national team playing for the the Black Starlets and Black Satellites as well as the Black Stars where he has established himself as a key player.