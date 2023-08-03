"Thanks for showing us true leadership"- Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to retiring Buffon

Former Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has sent a goodwill message to ex-Juventus teammates Gianluigi Buffon following his retirement from football.

The legendary Italian goalkeeper finally hanged up his gloves after an illustrious career spanning almost three decades.

Asamoah and Buffon played together at Juventus, where there won several trophies including the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Having announced his retirement on Wednesday, Asamoah took to social media to congratulate his former captain.

"Thanks for showing us what true leadership means. Enjoy your retirement Gianluigi Buffon," wrote Asamoah on Twitter.

The 2006 World Cup winner made 657 appearances in the Italian topflight playing for the likes of Parma and Juventus. He had a spell in France with Paris Saint Germain before returning to Italy to conclude his career.

“That’s all folks!” Buffon said. “You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”

Meanwhile, Asamoah announced his retirement from the game last year at the age of 33 and he is currently building his career in player agency.