That is where we all came from - Ghana winger Joseph Painstil urges Ghanaians to support local league

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil has called on Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League by trouping into match centres to watch matches and follow as well.

The 25-year-old, who is currently enjoying a successful season with Genk in Belgium, has urged Ghanaians to support and watch the Ghana Premier League.

In a video broadcast on the Ghana Football Association's social media channels, the Black Stars winger linked his success in football to the Ghanaian league, asking other citizens to take pleasure in it.

“I’m Joseph Paintsil, a player of KRC Genk in Belgium and a former Tema Youth player, I urge all Ghanaians to come together with love, support and watch the Ghana Premier League because that is where we all came from that we are in the spotlight today”

“I played in the Premier League a couple of years and also in Division One, watching good players like Awako, Stephen and others. I always follow the league like the players I mentioned, Awako and Stephen and as next time, I keep watching a lot of footballers and I will bring a lot of names also”

“A lot of big players are having a fantastic season in the Ghana league and I urge all Ghanaians to bring back the love and support each other and make sure we make Ghana Premier League a better league” he said.

The Ghana Premier League's endorsement by Paintsil is considered a boost for the local league, which has struggled to draw considerable attention in previous years.

This season, the winger has been in excellent form with Genk, scoring 17 goals in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Before securing a move to his former club Ankaragücü in Turkey, Paintsil featured for Tema Youth in the local competitions.