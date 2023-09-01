THB CEO commits to successful partnership with Asante Kotoko

Edwin Ampaabeng, the CEO of THE HOPE BRAND (THB), a Ghanaian-owned and Germany-based apparel company, has expressed his strong commitment to ensuring the success of the brand's partnership with Asante Kotoko.

THB has been officially announced as the club's kit supplier for the highly anticipated 2023-2024 League Season, with the option for a one-year extension.

In an exclusive statement provided to scasantekotoko.com, Ampaabeng emphasised his brand's dedication to making the partnership a resounding success. She stated, "We believe this partnership is the beginning of great things to come, and we are committed to designing and developing quality products that define and represent the club."

The partnership with THB is expected to bring fresh and innovative designs to Asante Kotoko's kits, training gear, travel attire, and replica jerseys, all aimed at capturing the essence and spirit of the club. As the club and its fans eagerly anticipate the start of the 2023-2024 League Season, this collaboration promises to redefine the club's identity on and off the field.

The official kit reveal is eagerly awaited, and supporters can look forward to proudly displaying their loyalty to Asante Kotoko with THB's carefully crafted products.

Kotoko will start the new season at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions.