The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held on Thursday in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan has given the Arab countries some kind groups for the tournament to be played in West Africa.

The draw pitted Egypt against Ghana, Algeria against Burkina Faso, Morocco against Zambia, and Tunisia against Mali in their most difficult group stage matches.

With these as the most difficult matches for the Arab sides in the first round, the rest of the games will be easily managed by the Arab sides in the competition.

Egypt were also drawn to play Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B while Algeria will also play Mauritania in Angola in Group D.

Tunisia's Group E looks tricky as they will also play South Africa and Namibia while Morocco will have to contend with DR Congo and Tanzania

القرعة عن مجموعات متوازنة، حيث سيواجه كوت ديفوار المضيف، منتخب نيجيريا، في قمة البطولة، بينما سيواجه منتخب السنغال الكاميرون، في قمة أخرى بالمجموعة الثالثة.

هنا المجموعات الكاملة لأمم إفريقيا 2023:

المجموعة الأولى: كوت ديفوار - نيجيريا - غينيا الاستوائية - غينيا بيساو.

المجموعة الثانية: مصر - غانا - كيب فيردي - موزمبيق.

المجموعة الثالثة: السنغال - الكاميرون - غينيا - غامبيا.

المجموعة الرابعة: الجزائر - بوركينا فاسو - موريتانيا - أنغولا.

المجموعة الخامسة: تونس - مالي - جنوب إفريقيا - ناميبيا.

المجموعة السادسة: المغرب - كونغو الديمقراطية - زامبيا - تنزانيا.

وستنطلق بطولة أمم إفريقيا في كوت ديفوار، بتاريخ 13 يناير 2024 المقبل، على أن يقام النهائي يوم 11 فبراير من نفس العام.

">

This resulted in balanced groups, as host Cote d'Ivoire will face Nigeria in the summit of the tournament, while Senegal will face Cameroon in another summit in Group C.

Here are the full kits for Africa Nations 2023:

Group One: Côte d'Ivoire - Nigeria - Equatorial Guinea - Guinea Bissau.

Group Two: Egypt - Ghana - Cape Verde - Mozambique.

Group Three: Senegal - Cameroon - Guinea - Gambia.

Group Four: Algeria - Burkina Faso - Mauritania - Angola.

Group Five: Tunisia - Mali - South Africa - Namibia.

Group Six: Morocco - Democratic Republic of Congo - Zambia - Tanzania.

The AFCON will start in Côte d'Ivoire on January 13, 2024, with the final being held on February 11 of the same year.