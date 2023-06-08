The 2023 All Star Festival: The BAC Group confirms Paa Kwesi Fabian as head coach for B& A stars

The Business Africa Consulting ( The BAC) Group earlier today announced Aduana Stars gaffer Paa Kwesi Fabian as the technical head of the B&A stars in the upcoming 2023 All Star Festival in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The former Black Meteors head coach was named during a brief media engagement at the office of The BAC Group. The man who is no stranger to the NAB l Park, will be expected to stretch Avram Grant's team to the core when they square- off in a friendly climax fixture of the All Star Festival on the above venue on the 22nd of June, 2023.

Revealing Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian as the able-hand to lead the technical dugout for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo selected side .The ace broadcast Journalist who also doubles as the Chief Executive of The BAC Group praised the Aduana Stars coach for his willingness to support.

" Honestly, l think it wasn't a difficult decision settling for Paa Kwesi Fabian. He has been around us offering technical support" says Dr Ernest Koranteng.

Reacting to the news, coach Paa Kwesi was also full of praise for the The BAC Group for their decision to give him the opportunity to lead.

"It's a very important football festival and I'm glad to be part of it. l know it's a fun friendly match but l will ensure my boys play some exciting football. l also want to use this opportunity to thank The BAC Group for choosing me. And to the fans or the people of the three (3 )great regions hosting the football royalty festival, l urge you all to come out in your numbers and support us".

Coach Fabian will be aided by Chris Anim as his assistant coach. While Jacinta Adu is the team's physiotherapist, Atta will be the Team Manager with kit manager being Michael Asante.

