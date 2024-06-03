The aim this season was not to win the league - Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has hailed the club’s Ghana Premier League title victory as a 'monumental achievement.'

The team secured the title with a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday, sparking celebrations in Samreboi as fans partied all night.

Amadu shared that the initial aim for the season was to improve on their previous campaign, which was their debut in the top-flight. Last season, they finished 10th with 46 points, narrowly avoiding relegation.

This season, however, Samartex exceeded all expectations, challenging for the title and ultimately winning it with two games to spare.

After the match against Gold Stars, Amadu expressed his gratitude to the club's management for their unwavering support, marking his first major trophy as a coach.

"Not many at Samartex, including the fans, knew who I was," he revealed to Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"The aim was to finish higher than last season, not to win the league. So, winning is a monumental achievement. It's a dream come true for me."

He extended special thanks to Ghana FA technical director Prof. Joseph Mintah, who recommended him to Samartex, and to the club’s General Manager Edmund Ackah for having immense faith in him.

Samartex are set to be crowned champions in their final home game of the season against Accra Lions.