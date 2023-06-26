The BAC Group expresses heartfelt gratitude to partners for successful 2023 All Star Festival

The BAC Group expressed its heartfelt gratitude to its partners following the successful completion of the 2023 'All Star Festival' in the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions of Ghana.

The company acknowledged the invaluable contributions of various individuals, organizations, and groups that played pivotal roles in making the event a resounding success.

Despite facing challenges such as limited resources and a lack of support and commitment from certain quarters, The BAC Group remained resilient and took responsibility for their own progress. They recognized the efforts and sacrifices made by their partners, highlighting the impact of their financial contributions, kind gestures, encouragement, expertise, and availability.

Dr. Ernest Koranteng, the Chief Executive of The BAC Group, along with the entire team, expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support provided by their partners, emphasizing that it had made a significant difference in reshaping the football narrative of the Brong Ahafo Region.

They attributed the success of the event to the collective efforts and urged everyone to continue working hand-in-hand to create an even better experience for the upcoming 2024 All Star Festival.

The BAC Group extended its gratitude to numerous individuals and entities who contributed to the event's success. The list included notable names such as Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseeadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaa Traditional Council, Twellium Industries, Passion Air, the Ghana Football Association, the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, various football club owners and administrators, and many others. The appreciation extended to media houses, radio stations, and online portals that provided coverage for the event, as well as the unsung heroes who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

The BAC Group's heartfelt message of appreciation served as a testament to the power of collaboration and unity in achieving remarkable outcomes. Their acknowledgement of their partners' contributions not only celebrated the success of the All Star Festival but also fostered a sense of collective responsibility and commitment to future endeavours.

Here is the appreciation list;

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseeadeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaa Traditional Council, Twellium Industries, Passion Air, Ghana Football Association, Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, Football Club Owners in Ghana, Football Administrators, The BAC Institute, The BAC group team, The All Star Festival team, Fedkedena Consult Limited, Mr Ernest Adakabre Frimpong Manso of OA Travel & Tours, Coach Avram Grant - Zambia National Team, Frank Nelson Nwokolo - Director, Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr Ranford Antwi, Suncity Group, Mrs Stella Addo - Country Manager, Chartered Institute Procurement & Supply (CIPS), Eusbett Hotel (Sunyani), Suncity Imperial Lodge, Nadee Settings, in Ashongman, Simon Annan, CEO of Source One and President of GIPS, Terry Awagah of Billionaires Avenue Boutique in Ashongman Estate,

Mr Samuel Darko, Julio de Medeiros, of De Medeiros & Associates Law Firm, Madam Abigail Nana Adwoa Armstrong,

Godfred Donsah (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Finishpoint Ghana, Kingsley Owusu Achau (Bankroller, Bechem United), Mr. & Mrs Agyemang, Media Houses in Brong Ahafo, Radio stations in Sunyani, Suncity Radio, Hennehs TV,

Gift FM, Nsoroma FM, Dormaa FM, Awaaba Radio, Shalom FM, Chris FM, Kaakyire FM, Master FM, Osikani FM, Adiyia FM, Voice FM, Media houses in Greater Accra, Online portals. And the heroes that worked from behind the scenes, Thank you all so much.

Source: The BAC Group Media