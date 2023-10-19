"The Black Stars are in great hands with Chris Hughton"- UCL winner Ryan Bertrand

Former Chelsea defender, Ryan Bertrand believes Chris Hughton is the right man for the Black Stars job.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner arrived in Ghana on Wednesday following an invitation from Koppan Sports.

The ex-England international, who will be involved in a series of activities in the country, has been monitoring the Black Stars since Hughton took over as coach.

"International or domestic football, everything can happen. There is some stage you can not be in the best form and end up doing well and sometimes you can be in great from and end up under-achieving," he told 3 Sports.

"I think the last two test in the USA and Mexico were good tests, different style of football and different opposition and I feel they are in great hands under Chris Hughton and I am sure by the time the tournament comes up, they world be ready," he added.

The Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time under Chris Hughton in both games in the United States.

Ghana will next face Madagascar and Comoros in the World Cup qualifiers in November.