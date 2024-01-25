“The Black Stars deserve better, and we're determined to correct our course" - Majeed Ashimeru after AFCON exit

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has reached out to the Ghanaian community following the Black Stars' challenging performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), expressing a heartfelt commitment to rectify the team's course and bring joy to the fans.

The Black Stars fell short of expectations at the 2023 AFCON, failing to progress to the round of 16 and squandering a two-goal lead in their final match.

Ashimeru emphasised the significance of representing his country and the deep motivation it holds for him.

"Representing Ghana is a childhood dream that motivates me to give my best. I'm committed to bringing joy to our fans and elevating Ghana's standing in the world," stated Ashimeru.

Acknowledging the disappointment of the AFCON 2023 campaign, he expressed determination to correct the course for future competitions, recognizing that the Black Stars deserve better.

"A heartfelt thank you to YOU, our incredible fans, for standing by us with unwavering support and prayers. May God bless and protect each one of us," Ashimeru added.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, the coach who led the team in the tournament was dismissed on Tuesday night by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).